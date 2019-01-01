Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 24
EPS
$-0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$3.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
$3.6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nordstrom using advanced sorting and filters.
Nordstrom Questions & Answers
When is Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) reporting earnings?
Nordstrom (JWN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.63.
What were Nordstrom’s (NYSE:JWN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.8B, which beat the estimate of $3.8B.
