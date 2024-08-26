Here's Why Leidos is a Strong Value Stock

Stock to Watch: Leidos

Founded in 1969, Delaware-based Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Its core capabilities include providing solutions in the fields of cybersecurity; data analytics; enterprise IT modernization; operations and logistics; sensors, collection and phenomenology; software development; and systems engineering.

LDOS is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, with a VGM Score of B.

It also boasts a Value Style Score of B thanks to attractive valuation metrics like a forward P/E ratio of 17.3; value investors should take notice.

Eight analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards in the last 60 days for fiscal 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased $0.46 to $8.95 per share. LDOS boasts an average earnings surprise of 23.5%.

With a solid Zacks Rank and top-tier Value and VGM Style Scores, LDOS should be on investors' short list.

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.