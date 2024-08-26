The J.M. Smucker to Report Q1 Earnings: Things to Note

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Aug 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, which indicates an increase of 18.2% from the prior-year quarter's reported figure.

However, the bottom line is likely to decline 1.4% year over year in the fiscal first quarter. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days to $2.18 per share. SJM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.9%, on average.

Things to Note

The J. M. Smucker has been reaping benefits from robust business momentum, marked by strong demand for its leading brands. The company's focus on strategic priorities is a major growth driver. These include focusing on growing volume and net sales, operating with excellence and prioritizing resources to capitalize on the fastest growth opportunities.

Additionally, The J. M. Smucker's transformed portfolio, enhanced by the acquisition of Hostess Brands, is significantly contributing to its growth. The company's superior execution and disciplined cost management are vital to its success. For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, management expects net sales growth in the high-teens rate, driven by Hostess Brands and volume/mix growth.

Yet, the company expects fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings per share to decline in the low single digits, thanks to elevated selling, distribution and administrative (SD&A) and interest expenses. The rise in SD&A expenses was due to the acquisition of Hostess Brands, additional marketing investments and pre-production costs associated with the new Uncrustables facility.

In addition, the coffee category has been facing significant commodity volatility and inflation. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that it expects rising green coffee costs to impact the business starting from the fiscal first quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for The J. M. Smucker this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here.

The J. M. Smucker currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some more companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time around.

American Eagle Outfitters AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The consensus mark for AEO's quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, indicating an 8.7% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.

The consensus mark for AEO's quarterly earnings has moved up a penny in the past 30 days to 38 cents per share. The consensus estimate indicates growth of 52% from the year-ago quarter's actual.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST's quarterly revenues is pegged at $80.1 billion, implying growth of 1.4% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

The consensus estimate for Costco's earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $5.02 per share. The consensus mark for earnings indicates growth of 3.3% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. COST delivered an earnings beat of 2.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Burlington Stores BURL has an Earnings ESP of +2.68% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. BURL is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it posts second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly earnings has increased by a penny in the last seven days to 95 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings indicates a 58.3% surge from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.42 billion, calling for a rise of 11.2% from the top line reported in the year-ago quarter. BURL delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 21.7%.

