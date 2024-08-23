Intuit, Ross Stores And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Intuit Inc . INTU reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY25 EPS guidance. Also, the company approved a new $3 billion repurchase authorization. Intuit shares slipped 0.8% to $660.00 in after-hours trading.

. reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY25 EPS guidance. Also, the company approved a new $3 billion repurchase authorization. Intuit shares slipped 0.8% to $660.00 in after-hours trading. Ross Stores, Inc . ROST posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday. The company said it sees third-quarter earnings of between $1.35 and $1.41 per share, versus the $1.38 per share estimate, and earnings of between $1.60 and $1.67 per share for the fourth quarter. Ross Stores shares climbed 5.6% to $161.12 in the after-hours trading session.

. posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday. The company said it sees third-quarter earnings of between $1.35 and $1.41 per share, versus the $1.38 per share estimate, and earnings of between $1.60 and $1.67 per share for the fourth quarter. Ross Stores shares climbed 5.6% to $161.12 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, 51Talk Online Education Group COE is projected to report earnings results for the second quarter. 51Talk Online Education shares gained 9.7% to close at $14.48 on Thursday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Workday, Inc . WDAY posted upbeat earnings for the second quarter. The company said it expects third-quarter subscription revenue of $1.955 billion, representing growth of 16%. The company expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $7.7 billion to $7.725 billion. Workday shares gained 10.8% to $256.13 in the after-hours trading session.

. posted upbeat earnings for the second quarter. The company said it expects third-quarter subscription revenue of $1.955 billion, representing growth of 16%. The company expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $7.7 billion to $7.725 billion. Workday shares gained 10.8% to $256.13 in the after-hours trading session. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and lowered its FY24 revenue guidance. The company reported a quarterly loss of 47 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimates for a loss of 40 cents per share. Red Robin shares dipped 14% to $4.07 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock