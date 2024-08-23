Intuit, Ross Stores And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Intuit Inc. INTU reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY25 EPS guidance. Also, the company approved a new $3 billion repurchase authorization. Intuit shares slipped 0.8% to $660.00 in after-hours trading.
- Ross Stores, Inc. ROST posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday. The company said it sees third-quarter earnings of between $1.35 and $1.41 per share, versus the $1.38 per share estimate, and earnings of between $1.60 and $1.67 per share for the fourth quarter. Ross Stores shares climbed 5.6% to $161.12 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, 51Talk Online Education Group COE is projected to report earnings results for the second quarter. 51Talk Online Education shares gained 9.7% to close at $14.48 on Thursday.
- Workday, Inc. WDAY posted upbeat earnings for the second quarter. The company said it expects third-quarter subscription revenue of $1.955 billion, representing growth of 16%. The company expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $7.7 billion to $7.725 billion. Workday shares gained 10.8% to $256.13 in the after-hours trading session.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and lowered its FY24 revenue guidance. The company reported a quarterly loss of 47 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimates for a loss of 40 cents per share. Red Robin shares dipped 14% to $4.07 in after-hours trading.
