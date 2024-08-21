Target, TJX And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $13.31 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. TJX shares fell 0.2% to $113.10 in after-hours trading.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company said it sees fourth-quarter earnings between $1.53 and $1.59 per share, versus the $1.54 estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.245 billion to $1.265 billion, versus the $1.25 billion estimate. Keysight shares gained 11.5% to $154.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Target Corporation TGT to post quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $25.23 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares rose 1.6% to $146.68 in after-hours trading.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB reported better-than-expected sales for its first quarter. The company said it expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $495 million to $515 million versus estimates of $479.7 million. The company noted it plans to continue to invest in its Century Vision strategy and focus on building the business for the long term. La-Z-Boy shares fell 3.4% to $40.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion after the closing bell. Zoom Video shares rose 0.2% to $59.25 in after-hours trading.
