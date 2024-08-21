Target, TJX And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $13.31 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. TJX shares fell 0.2% to $113.10 in after-hours trading.

Keysight Technologies, Inc . KEYS reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company said it sees fourth-quarter earnings between $1.53 and $1.59 per share, versus the $1.54 estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.245 billion to $1.265 billion, versus the $1.25 billion estimate. Keysight shares gained 11.5% to $154.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Target Corporation TGT to post quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $25.23 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares rose 1.6% to $146.68 in after-hours trading.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB reported better-than-expected sales for its first quarter. The company said it expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $495 million to $515 million versus estimates of $479.7 million. The company noted it plans to continue to invest in its Century Vision strategy and focus on building the business for the long term. La-Z-Boy shares fell 3.4% to $40.45 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion after the closing bell. Zoom Video shares rose 0.2% to $59.25 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock