Keysight Achieves First-Ever FR3 5G Data Connection

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS has achieved a significant milestone by enabling QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM to establish the industry's first end-to-end interoperability and data connection in the high-band FR3 spectrum. This breakthrough represents a key advancement in wireless communication, setting new standards for network performance and user experience.

The FR3 interoperability test, supported by Keysight's cutting-edge UXM E7515P and VXT3 M9416A platforms, along with Qualcomm's Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit (QDART), included detailed User Equipment calibration and RF Non-signaling verification.

The UXM 5G wireless test platform promises to provide a comprehensive solution with extensive multiformat support, powerful processing capabilities and abundant radio frequency resources.

Additionally, a full-stack data connection was established to explore FR3's potential for connecting 5G base stations with next-generation mobile devices. This was achieved by integrating Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions with Qualcomm's mobile test platform, which serves as a reference design for evaluating advanced device features.

The FR3 frequency range, part of the broader 5G spectrum, is designed to deliver exceptionally high data speeds and broad bandwidths. This collaboration between Keysight and Qualcomm signifies a pivotal step forward in advancing 5G technology. By achieving the industry's first FR3 data connection, these two companies are paving the way for faster 5G-Advanced and 6G devices, ultimately driving innovation and enhancing user experiences in the realm of wireless communication.

Keysight's cutting-edge solutions are shaping the future of connectivity across diverse sectors, from enhancing network visibility for telecom providers to certifying the next generation of wired connectivity and optimizing workflows for research facilities. With a strong presence in more than 100 countries, the company is expected to benefit from QUALCOMM's extensive customer base worldwide to boost and expand its 5G test equipment portfolio.

Shares of Keysight have lost 16.4% over the past year compared with the industry's decline of 13.7%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.

It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. COMM has a long-term growth expectation of 18.15%.

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.