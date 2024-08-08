Eli Lilly, US Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Eli Lilly and Company LLY to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $9.95 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Eli Lilly shares fell 0.9% to $765.32 in after-hours trading.
- Blue Bird Corporation BLBD reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and announced its new CEO. Blue Bird shares gained 5.3% to $51.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to post quarterly earnings at 93 cents per share on revenue of $9.64 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. US Foods shares gained 0.2% to $51.20 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Outset Medical, Inc. OM reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY24 revenue guidance. Outset Medical shares dipped 39.7% to $2.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH to post quarterly earnings at $6.22 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion before the opening bell. Parker-Hannifin shares fell 1.1% to close at $512.50 on Wednesday.
Check This Out:
- Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in