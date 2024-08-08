Eli Lilly, US Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Eli Lilly and Company LLY to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $9.95 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Eli Lilly shares fell 0.9% to $765.32 in after-hours trading.

Blue Bird Corporation BLBD reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and announced its new CEO. Blue Bird shares gained 5.3% to $51.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to post quarterly earnings at 93 cents per share on revenue of $9.64 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. US Foods shares gained 0.2% to $51.20 in after-hours trading.

Outset Medical, Inc. OM reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY24 revenue guidance. Outset Medical shares dipped 39.7% to $2.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH to post quarterly earnings at $6.22 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion before the opening bell. Parker-Hannifin shares fell 1.1% to close at $512.50 on Wednesday.

