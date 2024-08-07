Disney, CVS Health And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects McKesson Corporation MCK to report quarterly earnings at $7.21 per share on revenue of $82.53 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. McKesson shares gained 2.2% to $627.73 in after-hours trading.

Wix.com Ltd . WIX reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results and raised its 2024 outlook. Wix shares gained 3% to $161.80 in the after-hours trading session.

. reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results and raised its 2024 outlook. Wix shares gained 3% to $161.80 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company DIS to post quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, with revenue of $23.11 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Disney shares gained 0.5% to $90.46 in after-hours trading.

Rivian Automotive, Inc . RIVN reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter. The company reaffirmed all aspects of its previously shared guidance. Rivian previously announced full-year production guidance of 57,000 units. Rivian Automotive shares fell 7% to $13.77 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect CVS Health Corporation CVS to post quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $91.51 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares fell 2.6% to $56.85 in after-hours trading.

