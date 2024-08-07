Disney, CVS Health And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects McKesson Corporation MCK to report quarterly earnings at $7.21 per share on revenue of $82.53 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. McKesson shares gained 2.2% to $627.73 in after-hours trading.
- Wix.com Ltd. WIX reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results and raised its 2024 outlook. Wix shares gained 3% to $161.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company DIS to post quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, with revenue of $23.11 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Disney shares gained 0.5% to $90.46 in after-hours trading.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter. The company reaffirmed all aspects of its previously shared guidance. Rivian previously announced full-year production guidance of 57,000 units. Rivian Automotive shares fell 7% to $13.77 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect CVS Health Corporation CVS to post quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $91.51 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares fell 2.6% to $56.85 in after-hours trading.
