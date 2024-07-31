Microsoft, Boeing And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The Boeing Company BA to report a quarterly loss at $1.91 per share on revenue of $17.23 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Boeing shares rose 0.46% to $187.73 in after-hours trading.
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. Intelligent Cloud segment revenue was $28.5 billion, up 19% year-over-year, while Azure and other cloud services revenue posted year-over-year growth of 29% last quarter. Microsoft shares fell 2.7% to $411.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Meta Platforms, Inc. META to post quarterly earnings at $4.73 per share on revenue of $38.31 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Meta shares fell 1% to $458.51 in after-hours trading.
- Starbucks Corp. SBUX posted in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The coffee giant reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, in line with analyst estimates. Starbucks shares gained 3.6% to $78.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated MA to post quarterly earnings at $3.51 per share on revenue of $6.85 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares fell 0.6% to $445 in after-hours trading.
