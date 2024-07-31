Microsoft, Boeing And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Boeing Company BA to report a quarterly loss at $1.91 per share on revenue of $17.23 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Boeing shares rose 0.46% to $187.73 in after-hours trading.

to report a quarterly loss at $1.91 per share on revenue of $17.23 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Boeing shares rose 0.46% to $187.73 in after-hours trading. Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. Intelligent Cloud segment revenue was $28.5 billion, up 19% year-over-year, while Azure and other cloud services revenue posted year-over-year growth of 29% last quarter. Microsoft shares fell 2.7% to $411.40 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. Intelligent Cloud segment revenue was $28.5 billion, up 19% year-over-year, while Azure and other cloud services revenue posted year-over-year growth of 29% last quarter. Microsoft shares fell 2.7% to $411.40 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Meta Platforms, Inc. META to post quarterly earnings at $4.73 per share on revenue of $38.31 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Meta shares fell 1% to $458.51 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Starbucks Corp. SBUX posted in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The coffee giant reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, in line with analyst estimates. Starbucks shares gained 3.6% to $78.70 in the after-hours trading session.

posted in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The coffee giant reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, in line with analyst estimates. Starbucks shares gained 3.6% to $78.70 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated MA to post quarterly earnings at $3.51 per share on revenue of $6.85 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares fell 0.6% to $445 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock