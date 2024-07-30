Procter & Gamble, Microsoft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Microsoft Corporation MSFT to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $64.36 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares fell 0.4% to $425.00 in after-hours trading.
- Flowserve Corporation FLS reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Monday. Flowserve shares fell 0.8% to $50.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. PFE to post quarterly earnings at 46 cents per share on revenue of $13.02 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Pfizer shares fell 0.2% to $30.72 in after-hours trading.
- Harmonic Inc. HLIT reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter revenue guidance above estimates. Harmonic shares jumped 13.2% to $13.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company PG to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $20.74 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares gained 0.3% to $170.39 in after-hours trading.
