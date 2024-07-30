Procter & Gamble, Microsoft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Microsoft Corporation MSFT to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $64.36 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares fell 0.4% to $425.00 in after-hours trading.

Flowserve Corporation FLS reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Monday. Flowserve shares fell 0.8% to $50.50 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Monday. Flowserve shares fell 0.8% to $50.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. PFE to post quarterly earnings at 46 cents per share on revenue of $13.02 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Pfizer shares fell 0.2% to $30.72 in after-hours trading.

Harmonic Inc . HLIT reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter revenue guidance above estimates. Harmonic shares jumped 13.2% to $13.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company PG to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $20.74 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares gained 0.3% to $170.39 in after-hours trading.

