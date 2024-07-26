Bristol-Myers Squibb, Deckers Outdoor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $11.55 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares fell 0.4% to $45.10 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $11.55 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares fell 0.4% to $45.10 in after-hours trading. Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter. The company said it still expects net sales to increase approximately 10% year-over-year in fiscal year 2025 to $4.7 billion. Deckers Outdoor shares jumped 10.2% to $927.00 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter. The company said it still expects net sales to increase approximately 10% year-over-year in fiscal year 2025 to $4.7 billion. Deckers Outdoor shares jumped 10.2% to $927.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting 3M Company MMM to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $5.88 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. 3M shares rose 0.01% to $103.40 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Skechers U.S.A., Inc . SKX posted downbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter. However, the company raised its FY 2024 sales guidance and reported a new $1 billion share repurchase program. Skechers shares gained 2% to $65.01 in the after-hours trading session.

. posted downbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter. However, the company raised its FY 2024 sales guidance and reported a new $1 billion share repurchase program. Skechers shares gained 2% to $65.01 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR to post quarterly earnings at $7.98 per share on revenue of $13.59 billion before the opening bell. Charter Communications shares gained 0.8% to close at $315.23 on Thursday.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock