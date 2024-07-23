Tesla, Alphabet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc . GOOG GOOGL to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $84.20 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares rose 0.1% to $181.93 in after-hours trading.

. to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $84.20 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares rose 0.1% to $181.93 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Tesla Inc . TSLA to post quarterly earnings at 62 cents per share on revenue of $24.73 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Tesla shares rose 0.04% to $251.60 in after-hours trading.

. to post quarterly earnings at 62 cents per share on revenue of $24.73 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Tesla shares rose 0.04% to $251.60 in after-hours trading. Logitech International S.A. LOGI reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its full-year guidance. Logitech shares gained 0.5% to $92.49 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Before the markets open, The Coca-Cola Company KO is projected to post quarterly earnings at 81 cents per share on revenue of $11.75 billion. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.2% to $64.67 in the after-hours trading session.

is projected to post quarterly earnings at 81 cents per share on revenue of $11.75 billion. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.2% to $64.67 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect General Motors Company GM to post quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $45.30 billion before the opening bell. General Motors shares rose 1.2% to $50.15 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock