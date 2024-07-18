D.R. Horton, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects D.R. Horton, Inc . DHI to report quarterly earnings at $3.77 per share on revenue of $9.77 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. D.R. Horton shares gained 0.3% to $158.00 in after-hours trading.

Novartis AG NVS posted upbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share, topping market estimates of $1.89 per share. Its sales came in at $12.512 billion beating expectations of $12.375 billion. Novartis shares rose 0.04% to $111.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories ABT to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $10.37 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Abbott shares rose 0.1% to $104.83 in after-hours trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares gained 2.4% to $175.33 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares gained 2.4% to $175.33 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. NFLX to post quarterly earnings at $4.74 per share on revenue of $9.53 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 0.4% to $649.85 in after-hours trading.

