PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $22.60 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PepsiCo shares gained 0.2% to $163.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- WD-40 Company WDFC posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. WD-40 shares surged 12.3% to $246.69 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL to post quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $15.45 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Delta Air shares gained 0.3% to $47.00 in after-hours trading.
- PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01 per share. PriceSmart shares climbed 5.9% to $82.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG to post quarterly earnings at 57 cents per share on revenue of $2.93 billion. Conagra shares fell 1% to $28.53 in after-hours trading.
