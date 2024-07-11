PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc . PEP to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $22.60 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PepsiCo shares gained 0.2% to $163.99 in the after-hours trading session.

. to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $22.60 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PepsiCo shares gained 0.2% to $163.99 in the after-hours trading session. WD-40 Company WDFC posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. WD-40 shares surged 12.3% to $246.69 in the after-hours trading session.

posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. WD-40 shares surged 12.3% to $246.69 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL to post quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $15.45 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Delta Air shares gained 0.3% to $47.00 in after-hours trading.

PriceSmart, Inc . PSMT reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01 per share. PriceSmart shares climbed 5.9% to $82.90 in the after-hours trading session.

. reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01 per share. PriceSmart shares climbed 5.9% to $82.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG to post quarterly earnings at 57 cents per share on revenue of $2.93 billion. Conagra shares fell 1% to $28.53 in after-hours trading.

