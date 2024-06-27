Nike, Micron And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $36.00 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Walgreens shares gained 0.6% to $15.75 in after-hours trading.
- Micron Technology Inc MU reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the third quarter. Micron said it sees fourth-quarter revenue of $7.6 billion, plus or minus $200 million, versus estimates of $7.6 billion. The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $1 and $1.16 per share versus estimates of $1.05 per share. Micron shares fell 8% to $131.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting NIKE, Inc. NKE to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $12.91 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NIKE shares gained 0.3% to $94.35 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP reported a proposed public offering. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 28% to $0.8101 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI to post quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares gained 0.1% to $239.99 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out: Top 3 Materials Stocks That May Explode In Q2
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in