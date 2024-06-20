Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Accenture And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc . DRI to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Darden shares gained 0.7% to $153.00 in after-hours trading.

. to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Darden shares gained 0.7% to $153.00 in after-hours trading. KB Home KBH posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter. KB Home shares gained 2.2% to $69.55 in the after-hours trading session.

posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter. KB Home shares gained 2.2% to $69.55 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Jabil Inc JBL to post quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $6.53 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Jabil shares gained 0.5% to $126.90 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE made significant announcements at HPE Discover 2024. The company announced a partnership with Nvidia and introduced Nvidia AI Computing by HPE, a comprehensive portfolio targeting generative AI adoption across enterprises. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 1.4% to $22.15 in the after-hours trading session.

made significant announcements at HPE Discover 2024. The company announced a partnership with Nvidia and introduced Nvidia AI Computing by HPE, a comprehensive portfolio targeting generative AI adoption across enterprises. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 1.4% to $22.15 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Accenture Plc ACN to post quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share on revenue of $16.55 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares gained 0.2% to $286.00 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Real Estate Stocks With Over 8% Dividend Yields