Dover Shares Rally 16% YTD: What's Driving the Stock?

Dover Corporation DOV shares have gained 15.9% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 3%. Moreover, it has topped the S&P 500's 13.2% rise over the same period.

Let us take a look into the factors that are driving this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

What's Going in Dover's Favor?

Solid Booking Levels: DOV's bookings have been healthy across most segments. It recorded consecutive booking growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. The company expects this trend to continue for the remainder of the year. This is being driven by strong demand across the majority of the company's business and its ability to produce and ship despite several operating challenges.

Orders remain strong in waste handling, and aerospace & defense. Solid new order intake also continues to aid growth.

Solid Strategic Actions: Dover will gain from product digitization, e-commerce, product development and investment in core business platforms. The company is focused on investments in capacity expansions in high-growth businesses and productivity improvements across its portfolio.

It continues to execute restructuring programs to better align the costs and operations with current market conditions through targeted facility consolidations, headcount reductions and other measures, which will support the company's margins.

Positive 2024 Outlook: Dover expects adjusted earnings per share of $9-$9.15 for 2024. The mid-point indicates 3% growth from the $8.80 reported in 2023. The company anticipates year-over-year revenue growth of 2-4%.

Strong Financial Position: DOV continues to lower its debt levels and strengthen its balance sheet. Dover's strong financial position, prudent capital structure, refinancing efforts and momentum in operational execution poise it well for growth.

Strategic Acquisitions & Disinvestment: The company has a long tradition of making successful acquisitions in diverse end markets. DOV completed the Malema buyout in July 2022, expanding its biopharma single-use production offering. In April 2022, Dover acquired certain intellectual property associated with electrically operated refuse collection vehicle bodies from Boivin Evolution Inc. The buyout expanded the technological footprint and product portfolio of Dover's Environmental Solutions Group business unit within its Engineered Products segment.

DOV recently entered a definitive agreement to acquire FW Murphy Production Controls, LLC, for $530 million in cash. The transaction was closed in the fourth quarter of 2023. FW Murphy became part of the Dover Precision Components operating unit within its Pumps & Process Solutions segment.

DOV recently sold its De-Sta-Co business to the industrial and automotive supplier Stabilus SE. This move will help DOV focus its efforts and capital deployment on growing its core platforms.

