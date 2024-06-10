Phillips 66 Launches Open Season for Blue Line System

Loading... Loading...

Phillips 66 PSX, a leading energy company, has announced that its subsidiary, Phillips 66 Pipeline, LLC, is initiating a binding open season to solicit shipper commitments for services on its Blue Line System. This pipeline transports propane and butane from Wichita, KS, to Jefferson City, MO, and East St. Louis, IL.

The Blue Line System, a common carrier liquids product pipeline, is set to offer long-term liquified petroleum gas transportation services under binding agreements. This open season offers potential shippers an opportunity to secure long-term transportation services for LPG products on the Blue Line System through binding transportation service agreements. These services are expected to be available during the winter seasons (October through March), beginning the fourth quarter of 2024, pending approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission of a related settlement.

The open season starts on Jun 7, 2024, at noon CDT and will remain open for 30 days, ending at 5:00 pm CDT on Jul 6. Interested shippers need to execute a confidentiality agreement before receiving the open season documentation.

This announcement marks a significant opportunity for shippers to secure dedicated capacity on the Blue Line System, ensuring reliable transportation of critical LPG products during peak demand winter months. The Blue Line System plays a critical role in the transportation of propane and butane across key regions. By facilitating the movement of these essential fuels, the system supports a reliable supply chain for industries and consumers, especially in winter. The open season is a strategic move to ensure long-term commitments and stability in the transportation of these fuels.

Phillips 66's move demonstrates its ongoing commitment to enhancing infrastructure and service reliability in the energy transportation sector.

