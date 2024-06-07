Here's Why You Should Retain Red Robin in Your Portfolio

Loading... Loading...

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB is likely to benefit from its loyalty program and strategic initiatives. The emphasis on menu innovation and digital initiatives bodes well. Recently, the company launched the revamped Red Robin Royalty Program, marking a successful step in its strategy to revitalize the brand within the casual dining industry. RRGB is encouraged by the early progress and is confident that it has just begun tapping into its full potential.

Red Robin's shares have gained 22.9% in the past three months against the Zacks Retail – Restaurants industry's 4% fall. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's earnings estimates for fiscal 2025 showcase a growth rate of 59.1% year-over-year.

The upside is supported by its solid VGM Score of A, contributed by a Value Score of A and a Momentum and Growth Score of B. The positive trend signifies bullish analysts' sentiments, robust fundamentals and the continuation of an outperformance in the near term. However, increasing costs and expenses and high debt levels are impediments to its prospects.

Let us discuss the factors highlighting why investors should retain the stock for now.

Growth Catalysts

Focus on Loyalty Program: A key long-term growth driver for the company is its guest loyalty program, Red Robin Royalty. The company engages guests through this program with offers designed to increase the frequency of visits. RRGB is focused on enhancing its ability to efficiently reach a broader audience through digital infrastructure and an omnichannel approach. The Red Robin Royalty Program is a valuable asset for the company, with membership now approaching 14 million guests. Historically, it has been underutilized, functioning more as a discount program rather than a driver of business growth.

RRGB is focused on enhancing its ability to efficiently reach a broader audience through digital infrastructure and an omnichannel approach. It is driving membership in the loyalty program by sending welcome emails to new members who sign up online or in restaurants. This initiative received a great response.. Communication strategies and enhancements to the website have improved visibility, leading to a 10% increase in membership year to date.

Strategic Initiatives to Drive Growth: The company is focusing on optimizing guest engagement. It has been actively enhancing marketing capabilities, improving guest acquisition and targeting audiences more precisely. This includes increasing the efficiency of paid media strategies for upcoming marketing programs. In May 2024, the company launched the Leave Room for Fun campaign to reclaim its position as the most engaging and fun experience in casual dining. The advertisement titled Fun Guy garnered more than 1.5 million views in the first week and led to a 15-percentage point increase in the perception of the brand's improvement. Intent to visit in the coming four weeks increased by 6% and the perception of high-quality ingredients increased by 9 points.

In March 2024, the company tested a marketing heavy-up plan in five markets. Initial results showed about a 200-basis point (bps) improvement in traffic compared with a control set. These results confirmed that the marketing initiatives are effective in driving traffic and sales gains. In the second quarter, the company is testing a reconfigured media mix, focusing on digital streaming TV and video platforms like Hulu, Peacock, and YouTube TV to enhance performance and investment return.

Menu Innovation: Red Robin continues to focus on menu innovation to drive growth. Although the company scaled down its menu from pre-pandemic levels, it has been witnessing positive customer feedback regarding its limited time offer (LTO) menu items complemented by the everyday value that includes affordable prices, generous portions and signature bottomless sides and drinks.

In 2024, RRGB brought back the MadLove Burger and added shrimp to the menu as an appetizer and entrée. Ribs were also reintroduced, following the barbell menu strategy. The company aims to target more than just burgers, historically employing a barbell approach to the menu. These additions have gained significant traction. The company intends to focus on creative recipes to drive higher checks and margins.

Concerns

Red Robin is persistently shouldering higher expenses, which have been detrimental to its margins. During first-quarter fiscal 2024, restaurant labor costs increased 2.4% year over year to $149 million, while as a percentage of restaurant revenues, the metric increased 360 bps to 39.3%. The upside can be primarily attributed to continued investments in hourly and management labor, increased incentive compensation from a new partner bonus plan and higher workers compensation and group health insurance costs.

The company is investing heavily in several sales-building initiatives like advertising and technical upgrades, which will result in elevated costs. Remodeling, restaurant maintenance and staffing costs will also contribute to rising expenses. For the fiscal 2024, the company anticipates inflation to return to more normalized levels. This includes inflation across the entire cost basket, such as commodities, wages and operating expenses, which are expected to be between 3% and 4%.

