Lululemon Athletica, Smucker And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The J. M. Smucker Company SJM to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Smucker shares rose 0.6% to $110.96 in after-hours trading.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU reported upbeat financial results for its first quarter and authorized a $1 billion increase in its stock repurchase program. The company said it sees second-quarter revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.42 billion versus estimates of $2.45 billion. The company anticipates second-quarter earnings of $2.92 to $2.97 per share versus estimates of $3.01 per share. Lululemon shares jumped 9.7% to $338.23 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting The Toro Company TTC to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Toro shares gained 0.1% to $79.70 in after-hours trading.

Semtech Corporation SMTC reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. Semtech shares gained 6.6% to $41.22 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect NIO Inc. NIO to post a quarterly loss at 31 cents per share on revenue of $1.48 billion before the opening bell. NIO shares rose 0.6% to $5.30 in the after-hours trading session.

