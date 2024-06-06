Lululemon Athletica, Smucker And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The J. M. Smucker Company SJM to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Smucker shares rose 0.6% to $110.96 in after-hours trading.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU reported upbeat financial results for its first quarter and authorized a $1 billion increase in its stock repurchase program. The company said it sees second-quarter revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.42 billion versus estimates of $2.45 billion. The company anticipates second-quarter earnings of $2.92 to $2.97 per share versus estimates of $3.01 per share. Lululemon shares jumped 9.7% to $338.23 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting The Toro Company TTC to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Toro shares gained 0.1% to $79.70 in after-hours trading.
- Semtech Corporation SMTC reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. Semtech shares gained 6.6% to $41.22 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect NIO Inc. NIO to post a quarterly loss at 31 cents per share on revenue of $1.48 billion before the opening bell. NIO shares rose 0.6% to $5.30 in the after-hours trading session.
