Dell, Asana And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Genesco Inc. GCO to report a quarterly loss at $2.70 per share on revenue of $445.65 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Genesco shares fell 1.1% to $26.99 in after-hours trading.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL reported upbeat earnings and sales results for the first quarter. Dell's fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $22.24 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.26 per share. Dell shares dipped 17.8% to $139.76 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting BRP Inc. DOOO to post quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share on revenue of $1.46 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. BRP shares gained 0.2% to $66.50 in after-hours trading.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales topped estimates. Asana shares surged 8.9% to $14.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation COST reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Costco shares slipped 1.8% to $801.00 in after-hours trading.
