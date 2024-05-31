Dell, Asana And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Genesco Inc . GCO to report a quarterly loss at $2.70 per share on revenue of $445.65 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Genesco shares fell 1.1% to $26.99 in after-hours trading.

Dell Technologies Inc . DELL reported upbeat earnings and sales results for the first quarter. Dell's fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $22.24 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.26 per share. Dell shares dipped 17.8% to $139.76 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting BRP Inc. DOOO to post quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share on revenue of $1.46 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. BRP shares gained 0.2% to $66.50 in after-hours trading.

Asana, Inc . ASAN posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales topped estimates. Asana shares surged 8.9% to $14.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Costco shares slipped 1.8% to $801.00 in after-hours trading.

