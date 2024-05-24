Stay Ahead of the Game With Foot Locker Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Loading... Loading...

Analysts on Wall Street project that Foot Locker FL will announce quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 82.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.89 billion, declining 2.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 414.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Foot Locker metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total sales- Direct-to-customers' at $332.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total sales- Stores' should come in at $1.55 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP)' reaching 2,470. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,692 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada' will reach 84. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe' to come in at 632. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 622 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S.' stands at 715. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 741 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Champs Sports' will reach 376. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 481 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker' will reach 395. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 405 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross square footage - Footaction' to reach 5.89 Ksq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11 Ksq ft.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross square footage - Kids Foot Locker' will likely reach 1,304.00 Ksq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,295 Ksq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross square footage - Champs Sports' should arrive at 2,169.32 Ksq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,784 Ksq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross square footage - Foot Locker U.S.' of 4,100.62 Ksq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,025 Ksq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Foot Locker have demonstrated returns of -0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

