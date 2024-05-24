Seeking Clues to Gap Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Loading... Loading...

Analysts on Wall Street project that Gap GPS will announce quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1300% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.28 billion, increasing 0.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Gap metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Gap Global- Total' to reach $688.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total' will reach $416.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total' will likely reach $1.85 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total' should come in at 607. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 631.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total' will reach 441. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 459.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America' stands at 1,247. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,252.

Analysts expect 'Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores' to come in at 2,564. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,601.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Square Footage - Banana Republic North America' will reach 3.33 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.5 Msq ft.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of Store Locations - Athleta North America' should arrive at 273. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 259 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Square Footage - Total' at 30.14 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.1 Msq ft.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Square Footage - Old Navy North America' of 19.91 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Square Footage - Gap North America' reaching 5.02 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.1 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Gap have returned +3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Currently, GPS carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

