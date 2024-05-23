Nvidia, BJ's Wholesale Club And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ to report quarterly earnings at 83 cents per share on revenue of $4.83 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. BJ’s Wholesale shares fell 1.1% to $79.60 in after-hours trading.
- Nvidia Corp. NVDA reported better-than-expected financial results for its first quarter and issued strong guidance for the second quarter. The company announced a 10-for-1 stock split and raised its quarterly dividend by 150%. Nvidia shares jumped 6.1% to $1,007.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Medtronic plc MDT to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $8.44 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Medtronic shares rose 1.3% to $86.88 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD announced a plan to separate into three publicly traded companies and reaffirmed its second-quarter guidance. DuPont also said Lori D. Koch, its CFO, will succeed Edward D. Breen as the company’s CEO. DuPont shares gained 4.5% to $82.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. ROST to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion after the closing bell. Ross Stores shares fell 0.6% to $131.51 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out: Cramer: This Industrial Stock Is Doing ‘Very Well’; Here’s His Take On Palantir
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in