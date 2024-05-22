Target, Nvidia And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to report quarterly earnings at $5.59 per share on revenue of $24.65 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. NVIDIA shares fell 0.1% to $953.37 in after-hours trading.

Urban Outfitters, Inc . URBN reported better-than-expected financial results for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company reported quarterly earnings of 69 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 52 cents. Quarterly sales clocked in at $1.2 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.175 billion. Urban Outfitters shares jumped 6.5% to $43.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM to post quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Williams-Sonoma shares rose slightly to $314.39 in after-hours trading.

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY24 forecast. Toll Brothers shares rose 1.2% to $131.76 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Target Corporation TGT to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $24.51 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 0.4% to $156.45 in after-hours trading.

