Lowe's, Palo Alto Networks And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $21.10 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Lowe’s shares fell 0.2% to $228.70 in after-hours trading.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company said it sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.40 to $1.42 per share on total revenue of $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. Palo Alto shares dipped 8.6% to $295.89 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Macy’s, Inc. M to post quarterly earnings at 14 cents per share on revenue of $4.85 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Macy’s shares rose 0.1% to $19.12 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. The company said it sees fiscal second-quarter revenue in the range of $1.145 billion to $1.15 billion versus estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom said it expects second-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $1.20 and $1.21 per share versus estimates of $1.23 per share. Zoom Video shares slipped 1.2% to $63.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL to post quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion after the closing bell. Toll Brothers shares rose 0.01% to $131.07 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out: Jim Cramer Says This Materials Stock Is A ‘Great Spec,’ Plus He Recommends Buying Abercrombie & Fitch
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in