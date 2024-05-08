Uber, Lyft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co . EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Emerson Electric shares rose 1.2% to $108.70 in after-hours trading.

Lyft, Inc . LYFT posted stronger-than-expected sales for its first quarter. The company saw second-quarter gross bookings of between approximately $4 billion and $4.1 billion, adjusted EBITDA of between $95 million and $100 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 2.4%. Lyft shares gained 6.3% to $17.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER to post quarterly earnings at 23 cents per share on revenue of $10.11 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Uber shares gained 2.9% to $72.45 in after-hours trading.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc . RGR posted downbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company reported GAAP earnings of 40 cents per share, missing estimates of 87 cents per share. Its sales came in at $136.800 million, down from expectations of $153.398 million. Sturm, Ruger shares fell 5% to $44.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA to post quarterly earnings at 51 cents per share on revenue of $3.73 billion before the opening bell. Teva shares rose 0.4% to $14.00 in after-hours trading.

