Amazon, Pfizer And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc . PFE to report quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share on revenue of $14.20 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Pfizer shares rose 0.2% to $25.68 in after-hours trading.

. to report quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share on revenue of $14.20 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Pfizer shares rose 0.2% to $25.68 in after-hours trading. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG posted weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter. Leggett & Platt shares fell 13.1% to $15.70 in the after-hours trading session.

posted weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter. Leggett & Platt shares fell 13.1% to $15.70 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM to post quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Yum! Brands shares fell 0.6% to $140.45 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Amazon.com Inc AMZN reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday, but issued weak sales forecast for the second quarter. The company reported first-quarter net sales of $143.3 billion, up 13% year-over-year. The net sales total beat a Street consensus estimate of $142.5 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Amazon reported earnings per share of 98 cents in the first quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of 82 cents per share. Amazon shares gained 1.3% to $177.20 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday, but issued weak sales forecast for the second quarter. The company reported first-quarter net sales of $143.3 billion, up 13% year-over-year. The net sales total beat a Street consensus estimate of $142.5 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Amazon reported earnings per share of 98 cents in the first quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of 82 cents per share. Amazon shares gained 1.3% to $177.20 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated MA to post quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares rose 0.7% to $454.50 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer Rejects Illumina As ‘It’s Not Well-Run,’ Recommends Buying This Tech Stock ‘Right Here, Right Now’