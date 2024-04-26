Microsoft, Alphabet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $78.35 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Exxon Mobil shares fell 0.3% to $121.00 in after-hours trading.

Microsoft Corp MSFT posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company's revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $61.9 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $60.804 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The tech giant reported quarterly earnings of $2.94 per share, which beat analyst estimates of $2.82 per share. Microsoft shares jumped 4.4% to $416.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Chevron Corporation CVX to post quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $50.66 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Chevron shares fell 0.3% to $164.85 in after-hours trading.

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL posted upbeat results for its first quarter. Alphabet’s board authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $70 billion and also announced its first-ever quarterly dividend. Alphabet shares jumped 11.5% to $176.08 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Phillips 66 PSX to post quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $33.08 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares rose 0.3% to $157.77 in after-hours trading.

