Microsoft, Alphabet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $78.35 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Exxon Mobil shares fell 0.3% to $121.00 in after-hours trading.
- Microsoft Corp MSFT posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company's revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $61.9 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $60.804 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The tech giant reported quarterly earnings of $2.94 per share, which beat analyst estimates of $2.82 per share. Microsoft shares jumped 4.4% to $416.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Chevron Corporation CVX to post quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $50.66 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Chevron shares fell 0.3% to $164.85 in after-hours trading.
- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL posted upbeat results for its first quarter. Alphabet’s board authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $70 billion and also announced its first-ever quarterly dividend. Alphabet shares jumped 11.5% to $176.08 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Phillips 66 PSX to post quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $33.08 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares rose 0.3% to $157.77 in after-hours trading.
