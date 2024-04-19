Netflix, Procter & Gamble And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Procter & Gamble Company PG to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $20.41 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.1% to $157.14 in after-hours trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 3.5% to $385.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting American Express Company AXP to post quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $15.79 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. American Express shares fell 1.7% to $213.90 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Netflix Inc NFLX reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its first quarter. The company added 9.33 million paid net new subscribers in the first quarter to bring the company to a total of 269.60 million. Netflix shares fell 4.8% to $581.49 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited SLB to post quarterly earnings at 75 cents per share on revenue of $8.69 billion before the opening bell. SLB shares fell 0.5% to $50.69 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Intel Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings