D.R. Horton, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI to report quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. D.R. Horton shares fell 0.5% to $145.00 in after-hours trading.

Synovus Financial Corp. SNV posted weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Synovus Financial shares fell 2.5% to $35.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Netflix, Inc. NFLX to post quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $9.28 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares gained 0.2% to $614.99 in after-hours trading.

Alcoa Corporation AA reported better-than-expected sales for its first quarter. The company reported quarterly losses of 81 cents per share. Alcoa still sees full-year alumina production of between 9.8 million and 10 million metric tons and full-year alumina shipments between 12.7 million and 12.9 million metric tons. Alcoa shares rose 3% to $36.63 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC to post quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion before the opening bell. Marsh & McLennan shares gained 0.2% to $198.00 in after-hours trading.

