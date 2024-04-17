Travelers Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV is set to release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on April 17, 2024.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.90 per share, up from $4.11 per share in the year-ago period. Travelers is projected to report quarterly revenue of $10.51 billion, compared to $9.4 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 19, Travelers Companies reported record fourth-quarter earnings surpassing the analysts’ expectations.

Travelers shares rose 0.9% to close at $223.12 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Michael Ward maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $215 to $226 on April 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Michael Ward maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $215 to $226 on April 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $213 on April 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Paul Newsome maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $213 on April 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. UBS analyst Brian Meredith maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $205 to $225 on Jan. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Brian Meredith maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $205 to $225 on Jan. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Raymond James analyst C. Gregory Peters maintained a Strong Buy rating and boosted the price target from $220 to $245 on Jan. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst C. Gregory Peters maintained a Strong Buy rating and boosted the price target from $220 to $245 on Jan. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. RBC Capital analyst Scott Heleniak maintained a Sector Perform rating and increased the price target from $185 to $210 on Jan. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Read This Next: Alphabet, Toll Brothers And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling