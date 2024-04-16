Alphabet, Toll Brothers And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Loading... Loading...

The Nasdaq 100 closed lower by around 300 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it could be a preplanned sale, or could indicate their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

PriceSmart

The Trade: PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT Director Edgar Zurcher sold a total of 1,075 shares at an average price of $79.08. The insider received around $85,006 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: On April 9, PriceSmart reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and announced a one-time special dividend of $1 per share.

On April 9, PriceSmart reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and announced a one-time special dividend of $1 per share. What PriceSmart Does: Pricesmart Inc is principally engaged in operating U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs that offer consumer goods at low prices.

EverQuote

The Trade: EverQuote, Inc. EVER 10% owner David B Blundin sold a total of 2,100 shares at an average price of $20.00. The insider received around $42,000 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: On Feb. 26, EverQuote reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance.

On Feb. 26, EverQuote reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance. What EverQuote Does: EverQuote Inc is engaged in the business activity of offering an online marketplace for insurance shopping. The online marketplace offers consumers to find relevant insurance quotes based on car insurance, home insurance, and life insurance.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG Director John L Hennessy sold a total of 800 shares at an average price of $159.56. The insider received around $127,648 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Alphabet's Google has committed $1 billion to enhance digital connectivity between the U.S. and Japan by introducing two new subsea cables, Proa and Taihei.

Alphabet’s Google has committed $1 billion to enhance digital connectivity between the U.S. and Japan by introducing two new subsea cables, Proa and Taihei. What Alphabet Does: Alphabet is a holding company. Internet media giant Google is a wholly owned subsidiary. Google services account for nearly 90% of Alphabet's revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads.

Toll Brothers

The Trade: Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL Director Stephen F. East sold a total of 1,500 shares at an average price of $119.32. The insider received around $178,980 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Toll Brothers, last week, announced the opening of Forestville Village Community in Knightdale, North Carolina.

Toll Brothers, last week, announced the opening of Forestville Village Community in Knightdale, North Carolina. What Toll Brothers Does: Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the United States with an average sale price well above public competitors.

