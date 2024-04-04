Levi Strauss, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG to report quarterly earnings at 65 cents per share on revenue of $3.01 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Conagra shares gained 1.2% to $29.41 in after-hours trading.

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and boosted its 2024 earnings guidance. Levi Strauss shares surged 8.3% to $20.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting RPM International Inc. RPM to have earned 46 cents per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. RPM shares fell 0.4% to $118.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it sees FY24 earnings of 66 cents to 68 cents per share on revenue of $66 million to $69 million. Simulations Plus shares jumped 8.7% to $41.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion before the opening bell. Lamb Weston shares gained 1.4% to $102.50 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: CalciMedica And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying