Levi Strauss, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
Wall Street expects Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG to report quarterly earnings at 65 cents per share on revenue of $3.01 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Conagra shares gained 1.2% to $29.41 in after-hours trading.
Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and boosted its 2024 earnings guidance. Levi Strauss shares surged 8.3% to $20.20 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts are expecting RPM International Inc. RPM to have earned 46 cents per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. RPM shares fell 0.4% to $118.00 in the after-hours trading session.
Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it sees FY24 earnings of 66 cents to 68 cents per share on revenue of $66 million to $69 million. Simulations Plus shares jumped 8.7% to $41.80 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion before the opening bell. Lamb Weston shares gained 1.4% to $102.50 in after-hours trading.
