Carnival, GameStop And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation CCL to report a quarterly loss at 18 cents per share on revenue of $5.43 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Carnival shares gained 1.2% to $17.23 in after-hours trading.

GameStop Corp. GME posted weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. GameStop shares dipped 15.3% to $13.13 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting RH RH to have earned $1.67 per share on revenue of $777.48 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. RH shares gained 0.6% to $288.00 in the after-hours trading session.

nCino, Inc. NCNO reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued FY25 adjusted earnings guidance above estimates. NCino shares gained 11.7% to $33.72 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Cintas Corporation CTAS to post quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion before the opening bell. Cintas shares rose 0.6% to $636.88 in the after-hours trading session.

