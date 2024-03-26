McCormick, TD SYNNEX And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
Wall Street expects TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $14.36 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. TD SYNNEX shares gained 2.3% to $107.85 in after-hours trading.
BuzzFeed, Inc BZFD posted downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Monday. The company also said it sees first-quarter overall revenues of $42 million to $44 million. BuzzFeed shares tumbled 14.2% to $0.3461 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts are expecting McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC to have earned 58 cents per share on revenue of $1.56 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McCormick shares 0.4% to $70.24 in the after-hours trading session.
AppTech Payments Corp. APCX disclosed a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock. AppTech Payments shares dipped 24.2% to $1.25 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts expect GameStop Corp. GME to post quarterly earnings at 29 cents per share on revenue of $2.05 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares rose 1.7% to $15.38 in the after-hours trading session.
