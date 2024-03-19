Dow Jumps 200 Points; Core & Main Shares Gain After Q4 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday.
The Dow traded up 0.54% to 39,001.22 while the NASDAQ fell 0.34% to 16,048.51. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.02% to 5,150.45.
Check This Out: Nvidia To Rally Around 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares rose by 0.7% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, communication services shares fell by 1%.
Top Headline
Shares of Core & Main, Inc. CNM gained around 7% on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter results.
Core & Main posted quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share, missing analysts’ estimates of 35 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.44 billion, versus expectations of $1.43 billion.
Core & Main said it expects 2024 net sales of $7.4 billion to $7.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $925 million to $975 million.
Equities Trading UP
Ontrak, Inc. OTRK shares shot up 132% to $0.44 ahead of the company's presentation at the 36th Annual Roth Conference.
Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. FUSN got a boost, surging 97% to $21.00 after the company announced agreed to be acquired by AstraZeneca. Also, Leerink Partners downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform but raised its price target from $17 to $21.
Spire Global, Inc. SPIR shares were also up, gaining 28% to $15.70 after the company announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to advance AI-driven weather prediction.
Equities Trading DOWN
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. GWAV shares dropped 57% to $0.1602. The company announced it has restructured its senior secured debt.
Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. SEEL were down 41% to $0.5394 after the company announced that its ALS study with SLS-005 did not meet statistical significance in the primary and secondary endpoint in the Full Analysis Set.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL was down, falling 27% to $3.3450 following weak quarterly results.
Also Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From General Mills Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.4% to $83.03 while gold traded down 0.5% at $2,153.70.
Silver traded down 1.1% to $24.99 on Tuesday, while copper fell 1.5% to $4.07.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.01%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.02% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.58% The German DAX rose 0.13% French CAC 40 gained 0.52% while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.59%.
The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Eurozone rose by 8.5 points to a reading of 33.5 in March, while wages in the Eurozone increased 3.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Hourly labor costs rose by 3.4% year-over-year for the quarter.
The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany climbed to a reading of +31.7 in March, surging to its strongest level since Feb. 2022.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.66%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 1.24%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipping 0.72% and India’s S&P BSE Sensex falling 0.87%.
Industrial production in Japan fell by 6.7% month-over-month in January compared to the preliminary figure of a 7.5% decline. The Bank of Japan increased its key short-term interest rate to around 0% to 0.1%.
Economics
Housing starts in the U.S. surged 10.7% month-over-month to an annualized rate of 1.521 million in February following a 12.3% decline in January.
U.S. building permits rose by 1.9% to an annual rate of 1.518 million in February, versus market estimates of 1.495 million.
Now Read This: Core & Main, Caleres And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.