SentinelOne Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings: The Details

SentinelOne Inc S reported fourth-quarter financial results Wednesday after the market close. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

Q4 Earnings: SentinelOne reported fourth-quarter sales of $174.18 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $169.65 million. The cloud-based cybersecurity company reported a loss of 2 cents per share, which beat analyst estimates for a loss of 4 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenues were up 38% on a year-over-year basis. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased 39% to $724.4 million as of Jan. 31. Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more grew 30% to 1,133 as of Jan. 31.

The company ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

“We closed the year on a very strong note and surpassed our fourth quarter top and bottom line expectations. In fiscal year 2024, we delivered industry-leading revenue growth of 47% and operating margin improvement of more than 30 percentage points compared to the prior year,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne.

“Our pace of innovation and security leadership remain unmatched. Enterprises are selecting SentinelOne at a record pace across endpoint, data, cloud security, and more. We are giving control back to the enterprises through enterprise-wide visibility and autonomous cybersecurity.”

Outlook: SentinelOne sees first-quarter revenue of $181 million versus estimates of $180.863 million. The company expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $812 million to $818 million versus estimates of $815.779 million.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 5 p.m. ET.

S Price Action: SentinelOne shares were up approximately 8.5% over a three-month period heading into the print. The stock was down 8.7% after hours at $25.50 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

