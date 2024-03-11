Archer-Daniels-Midland Gears Up For Q4 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM is expected to release its financial results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on March 12, 2024.

Analysts expect the Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share, down from $1.93 per share in the year-ago period. Archer-Daniels-Midland is projected to post revenue of $23.64 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $26.23 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 24, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported third-quarter sales of $21.695 billion, missing the consensus of $23.68 billion.

Archer-Daniels-Midland shares gained 1% to close at $54.81 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $90 to $67 on Jan. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Adam Samuelson maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $90 to $67 on Jan. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Stifel analyst Vincent Anderson downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $116 to $56 on Jan. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Vincent Anderson downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $116 to $56 on Jan. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight rating with a price target of $60 on Jan. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Benjamin Theurer downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight rating with a price target of $60 on Jan. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $80 to $66 on Jan. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $80 to $66 on Jan. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%. Baird analyst Ben Kallo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $96 to $61 on Jan. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Read This Next: Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Quarter