Charles & Colvard And 3 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying (CORRECTED)

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to correctly describe E.W. Scripps as a media company that owns and operates television stations, national TV networks, and digital media outlets.

The Dow Jones index closed higher by around 90 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

E.W. Scripps Company

The Trade: The E.W. Scripps Company SSP Director Charles L. Barmonde acquired a total of 10,500 shares an average price of $4.28. To acquire these shares, it cost around $44,970.

What's Happening: On Feb. 23, E.W. Scripps reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

What E.W. Scripps Does: E.W. Scripps is a media company that owns and operates television stations, national TV networks, and digital media outlets.

Charles & Colvard

The Trade : Charles & Colvard, Ltd. CTHR Director Ollin B Sykes acquired a total of 44,940 shares at at an average price of $0.38. To acquire these shares, it cost around $17,287.

What's Happening : On Feb. 13, Charles & Colvard posted a quarterly loss of 9 cents per share.

What Charles & Colvard Does: Charles & Colvard Ltd manufactures, markets, and distributes finished jewellery which also includes moissanite gemstone in the jewellery market.

AMMO

The Trade : AMMO, Inc. POWW CEO Jared Rowe Smith acquired a total of 8,000 shares at an average price of $2.33. The insider spent around $18,640 to buy those shares.

What's Happening : On Feb. 8, AMMO posted upbeat third-quarter results.

What AMMO Does: AMMO Inc is the owner of GunBroker.com, the online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components.

Power Solutions International

The Trade : Power Solutions International, Inc. PSIX 10% owner Neil Gagnon acquired a total of 25,069 shares at an average price of $1.95. The insider spent around $48,867 to buy those shares.

What's Happening : On March 1, Power Solutions International appointed Randall D. Lehner as its General Counsel, effective March 4, 2024.

What Power Solutions International Does: Power Solutions International Inc is an America-based company that manufactures, distributes, and services power systems that primarily run on nondiesel fuels, including natural gas, propane, and gasoline.

