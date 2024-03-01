Hewlett Packard Enterprise Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

Loading... Loading...

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE reported mixed first-quarter financial results and issued weak guidance on Thursday.

Revenue fell 14% Y/Y to $6.76 billion, missing the consensus of $7.11 billion. Adjusted EPS of 48 cents, beating the consensus of 45 cents.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend per share of 13 cents, payable on April 12, 2024, to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2024.

"HPE exceeded our profitability expectations and drove near-record year-over-year growth in our recurring revenue in the face of market headwinds, demonstrating the relevance of our strategy," said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "Despite a mixed quarter, I remain very confident that our focus on customer-centric innovation and our track record of operational discipline will allow us to capitalize on the significant market opportunities in AI as well as across edge and hybrid cloud and to deliver value to our shareholders."

For the second quarter, Hewlett Packard Enterprise sees adjusted EPS of $0.36-$0.41 vs. consensus of $0.45, revenue of $6.6 billion-$7 billion vs. $7.11 billion estimate.

For FY24, the company projects adjusted EPS of $1.82-$1.92 vs. an estimate of $1.92, with revenue growth to be flat to 2% in constant currencies. HPE estimates a free cash flow of at least $1.9 billion.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 2.5% to close at $15.23 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Hewlett Packard Enterprise after the company reported quarterly results.

Barclays cut the price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15 to $14. Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating.

Evercore ISI Group slashed the price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19 to $18. Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an In-Line rating.

Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21 to $17. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers downgraded Hewlett Packard from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

