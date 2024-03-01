Dell, SoundHound AI And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 1, 2024 1:51 AM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Plug Power Inc. PLUG to report a quarterly loss at 44 cents per share on revenue of $236.44 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Plug Power shares fell 3.1% to $3.42 in after-hours trading.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its annual cash dividend by 20%. Dell shares surged 19.3% to $112.95 in the after-hours trading session.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. SoundHound AI shares dipped 21.4% to $5.83 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Analysts expect EchoStar Corporation SATS to report a quarterly loss at 10 cents per share on revenue of $3.9 billion before the opening bell. EchoStar shares gained 3.7% to $13.60 in after-hours trading.

Zscaler, Inc. ZS posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Thursday. The company said it expects fiscal year 2024 non-GAAP income from operations between $395 million and $400 million and net income per share between $2.73 and $2.77. Zscaler shares tumbled 7.6% to $223.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out: fuboTV Likely To Report Narrower Q4 Loss; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading...
Loading...
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To WatchStocks to Watch