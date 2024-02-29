fuboTV Likely To Report Narrower Q4 Loss; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

fuboTV Inc. FUBO is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on March 1, 2024.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report a quarterly loss at 31 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 76 cents per share. fuboTV is projected to report quarterly revenue of $397.66 million, compared to $319.31 million in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, FuboTV Incfiled a suit to block Fox Corp FOX, Walt Disney Co DIS and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD from offering a joint venture sport-streaming platform.

fuboTV shares gained 1.5% to close at $2.07 on Thursday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated an Outperform rating with a $5 price target on Feb. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $4 on Dec. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Seaport Global analyst David Joyce initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating on Oct. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

