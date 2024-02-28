Salesforce, TJX And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $16.21 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. TJX shares gained 0.8% to $101.30 in after-hours trading.

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND reported stronger-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. The company expects full-year 2024 revenues to be between $315 million and $345 million. Beyond Meat shares jumped 73.5% to $13.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Salesforce, Inc. CRM to earn $2.26 per share on revenue of $9.22 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Salesforce shares gained 1% to $302.55 in after-hours trading.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. The company also said Dave Burwick will retire as President, CEO and member of the Board. Boston Beer shares dipped 11.6% to $327.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect HP Inc. HPQ to report quarterly earnings at 81 cents per share on revenue of $13.56 billion after the closing bell. HP shares gained 0.1% to $28.86 in after-hours trading.

