Salesforce, TJX And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 28, 2024 1:48 AM | 1 min read
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $16.21 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. TJX shares gained 0.8% to $101.30 in after-hours trading.

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND reported stronger-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. The company expects full-year 2024 revenues to be between $315 million and $345 million. Beyond Meat shares jumped 73.5% to $13.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Salesforce, Inc. CRM to earn $2.26 per share on revenue of $9.22 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Salesforce shares gained 1% to $302.55 in after-hours trading.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. The company also said Dave Burwick will retire as President, CEO and member of the Board. Boston Beer shares dipped 11.6% to $327.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect HP Inc. HPQ to report quarterly earnings at 81 cents per share on revenue of $13.56 billion after the closing bell. HP shares gained 0.1% to $28.86 in after-hours trading.

