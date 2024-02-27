Macy's, Lowe's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $18.45 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Lowe's shares gained 0.5% to $232.40 in after-hours trading.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN reported a loss for the fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Aaron's shares tumbled 26.9% to $7.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Macy's, Inc. M to earn $1.96 per share on revenue of $8.15 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Macy's shares gained 1.6% to $19.60 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Unity Software Inc. U reported mixed financial results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter strategic portfolio revenue in the range of $415 million to $420 million. Unity shares tumbled 19% to $26.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company SJM to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares gained 0.6% to $126.00 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: Cramer Predicts 'Another Great Year' For Live Nation; For EQT He's 'Not Going To Go There'