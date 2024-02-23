Hyatt Hotels Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 23, 2024.

Analysts expect the Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at 39 cents per share, versus year-ago earnings of $2.55 per share. Hyatt is projected to report quarterly revenue of $1.61 billion, compared to $1.59 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Hyatt, during November, posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

Hyatt shares rose 1.5% to close at $135.54 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Duane Pfennigwerth downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and announced a $135 price target on Feb. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Duane Pfennigwerth downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and announced a $135 price target on Feb. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Barclays analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $119 to $128 on Jan. 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $119 to $128 on Jan. 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Trent maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $138 to $135 on Nov. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Stephen Trent maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $138 to $135 on Nov. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. HSBC analyst Meredith Jensen initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $133 on Oct. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Meredith Jensen initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $133 on Oct. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $119.5 to $115 on Sept. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Read This Next: Top 5 Industrials Stocks That May Collapse This Quarter