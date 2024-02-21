Why IT Company Unisys Shares Are Diving Today

Unisys Corporation UIS shares are slumping on Wednesday.
The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents, smashing the street view of 20 cents. Quarterly revenues of $557.60 million beat the analyst consensus of $535.27 million.
Fourth quarter revenue was up 0.1% year over year; however, it marked a decline of 2.1% in constant currency.
Digital Workplace Solutions’ revenue increased 8.9% year over year, driven by new business with existing clients.
Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions revenue increased 0.1% year over year, a 0.5% decline in constant currency.
Enterprise Computing Solutions revenue declined in the fourth quarter 10.0% YoY, or a 12.2% decline in constant currency.
The company held cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2023, of $387.7 million.
Outlook: For FY24, the company expects revenue growth in constant currency in the range of (1.5)% to 1.5%.
The company expects non-GAAP operating profit margin in the range of 5.5% to 7.5%.
Price Action: UIS shares are trading lower by 26.3% to $5.75 on the last check Wednesday.
