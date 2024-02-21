Nvidia, La-Z-Boy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to report quarterly earnings at $4.64 per share on revenue of $20.62 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. NVIDIA shares fell 1.9% to $681.03 in after-hours trading.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB reported downbeat results for its third quarter. La-Z-Boy shares dipped 8.6% to $34.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Analog Devices, Inc. ADI to earn $1.71 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Analog Devices shares rose 0.3% to $189.87 in after-hours trading.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter but issued weak guidance for the second quarter. The company said it sees second-quarter earnings of $1.34 to $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. Keysight shares fell 6.8% to $144.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Exelon Corporation EXC to report quarterly earnings at 58 cents per share on revenue of $4.17 billion before the opening bell, according to Benzinga Pro. Exelon shares gained 1.5% to $35.25 in after-hours trading.

