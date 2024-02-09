PepsiCo Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 9, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share, compared to year-ago earnings of $1.67 per share. The company is projected to report revenue of $28.40 billion, compared to $28 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

PepsiCo recently named Ram Krishnan as CEO for PepsiCo Beverages North America.

PepsiCo shares rose 1.4% to close at $173.85 on Thursday.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $181 to $179 on Jan. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $185 to $176 on Dec. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $210 to $190 on Oct. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $196 to $170 on Oct. 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $193 to $195 on July 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

