Baxter Says 2023 Performance Reflects Strategic Initiatives With New Operating Model Without BioPharma Solutions Unit

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 8, 2024 12:51 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Q4 sales performance exceeded guidance, driven by better-than-expected sales in Medical Products, Kidney Care, Pharmaceuticals.
  • Baxter reported improved profitability in fourth quarter.
Loading...
Loading...

Thursday, Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) posted a fourth-quarter 2023 revenue of $3.89 billion, which beat the consensus of $3.80 billion, up 4% Y/Y on a reported basis and 3% on a constant currency.

Baxter guided fourth-quarter sales growth of 1%-2% on a reported basis and approximately 1% on a constant currency basis.

Fourth-quarter sales performance exceeded guidance, driven by better-than-expected sales in the company’s Medical Products and Therapies, Kidney Care, and Pharmaceuticals segments

Sales growth in the quarter was driven by strong performance in the Healthcare Systems and Technologies segment, reflecting strength in Care and Connectivity Solutions, and increased demand for Medical Products and Therapies and Pharmaceuticals products, partially offset by a decline in Kidney Care sales.

Medical Products and Therapies segment sales increased 6% to $1.32 billion, Healthcare Systems and Technologies sales reached $795 million, up 8%, Pharmaceuticals sales increased 8% to $596 million, and Kidney Care sales fell 1% to $1.16 billion.

Adjusted EPS of $0.88 surpassed the consensus of $0.86 and the management guidance of $0.85-$0.88

Baxter reported a gross margin of 37.9% in the fourth quarter compared to 37.1% a year ago. The company’s operating margin improved from 7.7% to 8.5%.

Net income attributable to Baxter stockholders increased 35% Y/Y to $245 million.

Guidance: Baxter forecasts first quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $0.59-$0.62 versus consensus of $0.63, with sales growth of approximately 1% on a reported basis and 1%-2% on a constant currency basis.

The company expects fiscal year 2024 adjusted EPS of $2.85-$2.95 versus consensus of $2.94, with sales growth of approximately 2% on both a reported and constant currency basis.

Price Action: BAX shares are up 1.88% at $40.12 on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Loading...
Loading...
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CareGeneralBriefsStories That Matter